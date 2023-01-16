Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the December 31st total of 274,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $850,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Arcadia Biosciences Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ RKDA traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.36. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,656. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 183.46% and a negative return on equity of 73.03%. Research analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Further Reading

