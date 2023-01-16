Ardor (ARDR) Market Capitalization Tops $80.21 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0803 or 0.00000380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $80.21 million and $3.96 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00078827 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00058265 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000382 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010333 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001104 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00023678 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000252 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000815 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004372 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000202 BTC.
About Ardor
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.