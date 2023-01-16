Aries Wealth Management Boosts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.3% of Aries Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

VUG stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $225.01. The stock had a trading volume of 82,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,067. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $301.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.81.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

