Aries Wealth Management Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,752 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $496,810,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $331,438,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after buying an additional 488,601 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18,651.2% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 223,139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $106,943,000 after buying an additional 221,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,452 shares of company stock worth $2,651,811 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of COST traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $485.25. 70,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,311. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $489.20 and a 200-day moving average of $501.88. The stock has a market cap of $215.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

