Aries Wealth Management Grows Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.68. The stock had a trading volume of 203,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165,556. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.90 and its 200-day moving average is $82.91. The company has a market cap of $168.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.20.
NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.
