Aries Wealth Management Grows Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Nucor were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 24.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Nucor by 8.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Nucor by 13.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 5.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,280 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nucor Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.89.

Nucor stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.56. The company had a trading volume of 51,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,133. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 28.17 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.