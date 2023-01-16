Aries Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.69. The company had a trading volume of 461,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,800,022. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $104.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.11.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

