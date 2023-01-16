Aries Wealth Management Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,932 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.3% of Aries Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Walmart by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.29. The stock had a trading volume of 156,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,030,678. The stock has a market cap of $391.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.36.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.52.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

