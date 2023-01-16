Aries Wealth Management Has $527,000 Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Aries Wealth Management cut its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total value of $986,504.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,189,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total transaction of $986,504.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,189,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.43.

Shares of TRV traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $193.92. The stock had a trading volume of 44,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,289. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.67. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.43. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.