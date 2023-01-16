Aries Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Aries Wealth Management lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of 3M by 17.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of 3M by 73.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.51. 96,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,645. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.07 and a 12 month high of $180.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.53.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.92%.

In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMM. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of 3M from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.64.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

