Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Cim LLC

Cim LLC decreased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,724,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,652,000 after purchasing an additional 553,782 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,867,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,058,000 after purchasing an additional 101,483 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,823,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,371,000 after purchasing an additional 57,203 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,342,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,801,000 after purchasing an additional 27,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.26.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE:ANET traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.00. The stock had a trading volume of 80,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,044. The company has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $143.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.71.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $2,293,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,054.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $2,293,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,054.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $186,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,171 shares of company stock worth $11,613,443. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Stories

