Ark Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $56.59 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 16th. In the last seven days, Ark has traded up 30.1% against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $56.59 million and approximately $131.65 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010080 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00022083 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000295 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004791 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004076 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,438,570 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.