Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Price Performance

AMNF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.59. 5,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,289. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Armanino Foods of Distinction alerts:

Armanino Foods of Distinction Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.