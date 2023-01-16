Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Short Interest Up 250.0% in January

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Arqit Quantum Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:ARQQW opened at $0.45 on Monday. Arqit Quantum has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $6.30.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.