Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Short Interest Up 362.8% in January

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,200 shares, an increase of 362.8% from the December 31st total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.

Artemis Gold Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of ARGTF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.25. 5,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,456. Artemis Gold has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $6.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARGTF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Artemis Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Artemis Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Artemis Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Artemis Gold Company Profile

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32.3% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

