Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the December 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,945,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Stock Performance
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. 50,899,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,512,879. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile
