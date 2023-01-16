Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Associated Capital Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Associated Capital Group Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of AC opened at $38.71 on Friday. Associated Capital Group has a 12-month low of $33.69 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.05 million, a P/E ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Associated Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 245.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $234,576.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 over the last 90 days. 85.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 78,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

