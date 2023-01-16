Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Macquarie downgraded Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.45.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $148.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.29 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.46 and its 200 day moving average is $191.30. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $352.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $60,495.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,825,371.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $60,495.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,825,371.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $1,641,225.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 430,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,061,271. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,124 shares of company stock valued at $39,423,117 over the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 1,623.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

