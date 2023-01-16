Audius (AUDIO) Trading Up 16.5% Over Last 7 Days

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. In the last seven days, Audius has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. One Audius token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000894 BTC on exchanges. Audius has a total market cap of $175.97 million and approximately $13.95 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,147,592,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 935,984,399 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official website is audius.co.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

