Audius Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Audius token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Audius has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. Audius has a total market capitalization of $175.09 million and approximately $13.36 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Audius

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,147,592,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 935,984,399 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their tracks for all the world to hear."

