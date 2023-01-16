Augur (REP) Price Reaches $5.43 on Major Exchanges

Augur (REP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Augur token can now be purchased for about $5.43 or 0.00026046 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Augur has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. Augur has a total market capitalization of $59.68 million and $9.16 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003096 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00431421 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000127 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,308.58 or 0.30282606 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.75 or 0.00781237 BTC.
About Augur
Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Augur Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
