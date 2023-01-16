Aviva (LON:AV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 564 ($6.87) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.97% from the stock’s current price.

AV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.58) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.21) to GBX 535 ($6.52) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 485 ($5.91) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 520.57 ($6.34).

Get Aviva alerts:

Aviva Price Performance

Shares of Aviva stock traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.09) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 444.20 ($5.41). 5,198,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.45 billion and a PE ratio of 4,442.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 445.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 425.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Aviva

In other news, insider Pippa Lambert acquired 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.51) per share, for a total transaction of £5,482.76 ($6,679.78).

(Get Rating)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.