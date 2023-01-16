Aviva (LON:AV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 564 ($6.87) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.97% from the stock’s current price.
AV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.58) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.21) to GBX 535 ($6.52) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 485 ($5.91) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 520.57 ($6.34).
Shares of Aviva stock traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.09) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 444.20 ($5.41). 5,198,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.45 billion and a PE ratio of 4,442.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 445.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 425.04.
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
