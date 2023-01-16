AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) has been given a €34.00 ($36.56) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($36.56) price objective on AXA in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($34.62) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €32.50 ($34.95) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($33.33) target price on AXA in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.30 ($35.81) price target on AXA in a report on Thursday.

AXA Price Performance

EPA:CS remained flat at €27.81 ($29.90) during mid-day trading on Monday. 3,760,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €26.86 and its 200 day moving average price is €24.59. AXA has a 1 year low of €22.13 ($23.80) and a 1 year high of €27.69 ($29.77).

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

