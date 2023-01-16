Axie Infinity Trading 27.9% Higher Over Last Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $9.46 or 0.00044485 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 27.9% against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $950.67 million and $146.03 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010900 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00030236 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 60.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001139 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00018225 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004640 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00233043 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003061 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,472,446 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,472,445.66718273 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.12531947 USD and is down -2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 287 active market(s) with $263,943,427.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

