Badger DAO (BADGER) Trading Up 12.6% Over Last 7 Days

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $45.07 million and $4.56 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for about $2.66 or 0.00012621 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 66.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.00 or 0.00431837 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,390.18 or 0.30322835 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.24 or 0.00760375 BTC.

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO launched on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,928,536 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

