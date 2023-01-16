Balancer (BAL) Market Capitalization Tops $313.09 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded up 19.1% against the dollar. Balancer has a market cap of $313.09 million and approximately $8.86 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer token can currently be bought for $6.71 or 0.00031463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003154 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 68.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.97 or 0.00436020 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000124 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,525.99 or 0.30605370 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.98 or 0.00754959 BTC.
About Balancer
Balancer launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 54,747,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,652,046 tokens. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancerlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Balancer
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Balancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Balancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.