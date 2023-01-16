Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ball from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ball from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Ball from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.50.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $57.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Ball has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $97.99. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Ball had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Analysts forecast that Ball will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.42 per share, with a total value of $348,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,196.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.42 per share, for a total transaction of $348,288.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 107,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,196.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.81 per share, with a total value of $103,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ball

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth about $30,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

Further Reading

