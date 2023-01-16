Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.96.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BNDSF. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Banco de Sabadell to €0.85 ($0.91) in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €1.04 ($1.12) to €1.10 ($1.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.08) to €1.05 ($1.13) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.08) to €1.10 ($1.18) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance

BNDSF opened at $1.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79. Banco de Sabadell has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.09.

Banco de Sabadell Company Profile

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

