Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Short Interest Up 2,300.0% in January

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Bankinter Price Performance

Bankinter stock remained flat at $7.33 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $7.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.77.

Bankinter Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0719 per share. This represents a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

