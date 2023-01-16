BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKUGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.29.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Compass Point dropped their target price on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director A. Gail Prudenti sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $167,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,502.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in BankUnited by 347.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213 shares during the period.

BankUnited Stock Performance

BKU stock opened at $35.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.19. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.19.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKUGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $258.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.15%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

