BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.29.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Compass Point dropped their target price on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director A. Gail Prudenti sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $167,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,502.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BankUnited Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in BankUnited by 347.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213 shares during the period.

BKU stock opened at $35.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.19. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.19.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $258.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.15%.

About BankUnited

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.