BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.29.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Compass Point dropped their target price on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director A. Gail Prudenti sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $167,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,502.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BankUnited Stock Performance
BKU stock opened at $35.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.19. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.19.
BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $258.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.
BankUnited Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.15%.
About BankUnited
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BankUnited (BKU)
- General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.