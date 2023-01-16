Barclays Reiterates €160.00 Price Target for Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU)

Barclays set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($155.91) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($123.66) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($177.42) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($155.91) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Up 0.9 %

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €148.38 ($159.55) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €137.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €128.71. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($69.76) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($82.09).

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

