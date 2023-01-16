Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Cintas by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 2,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

Cintas Stock Performance

Cintas stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $448.92. 17,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,767. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $421.97. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $470.23. The stock has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

