Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,550 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.2% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,380,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,866,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,593,000 after purchasing an additional 754,159 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,055,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,703,000 after acquiring an additional 724,511 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,379,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,979,000 after acquiring an additional 597,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conrad N. Hilton Foundation lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. Conrad N. Hilton Foundation now owns 2,529,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,109,000 after acquiring an additional 585,267 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.70. 715,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,716,957. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.37 and a 200 day moving average of $46.92. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $61.67.

