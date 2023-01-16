Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.48. The stock had a trading volume of 161,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,544. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $169.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.32.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

