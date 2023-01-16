Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $456,000 Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MELI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,291.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $58.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,082.92. 65,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a PE ratio of 201.66 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $908.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $874.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,275.82.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

