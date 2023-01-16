Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,283,000 after purchasing an additional 125,229 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 103,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 24,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,953,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.7 %

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.83. The stock had a trading volume of 132,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,678. The stock has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $77.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.72.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

