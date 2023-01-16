Benchmark Raises Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to $46.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price target boosted by Benchmark from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on TECK. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

TECK opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.56 and its 200 day moving average is $33.19. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 22.53%. Research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0939 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

