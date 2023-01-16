Bend DAO (BEND) Trading 24.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bend DAO (BEND) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Bend DAO has a market cap of $67.32 million and approximately $587,367.28 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bend DAO token can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

