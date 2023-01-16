BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,879.47.
BHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.80) to GBX 2,250 ($27.41) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.39) to GBX 2,450 ($29.85) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.
BHP Group Trading Up 0.4 %
BHP opened at $69.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.41.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
