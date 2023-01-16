Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

BIREF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group began coverage on Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a C$14.75 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised Birchcliff Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

OTCMKTS:BIREF opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $9.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0147 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.06%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

