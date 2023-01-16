BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Hits $20,948.17 on Top Exchanges (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 16th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $20,948.17 or 1.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $141.55 million and $44.47 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00011011 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00030763 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00042123 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004692 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00018131 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00231986 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000103 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000806 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,209,220 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 21,181.0431489 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $44,476,150.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.