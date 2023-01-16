BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $142.88 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21,145.43 or 1.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $142.88 million and $44.38 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00011023 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00030416 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00044646 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 72.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004674 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00018294 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00233800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000105 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000893 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BTCA is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

