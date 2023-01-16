Bitcoin Diamond One Day Trading Volume Tops $123,665.22 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $24.53 million and approximately $123,665.22 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 18% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000623 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.07 or 0.00246843 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00105443 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00050531 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00027927 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000372 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.