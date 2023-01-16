Bitcoin Gold (BTG) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.73 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 18.4% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $16.14 or 0.00076349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $282.65 million and approximately $9.73 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00216217 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00051239 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

