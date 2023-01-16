Bitcoin SV Price Up 1.2% This Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $869.20 million and $41.24 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for $45.12 or 0.00213353 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,145.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.02 or 0.00591246 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00042938 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000601 BTC.
About Bitcoin SV
Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
