BitDAO (BIT) Trading 9.2% Higher Over Last Week

BitDAO (BIT) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. During the last week, BitDAO has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. BitDAO has a market cap of $1.52 billion and approximately $24.76 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002449 BTC on exchanges.

BitDAO Token Profile

BitDAO’s launch date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

