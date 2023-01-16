BitShares (BTS) 1-Day Volume Tops $968,305.36

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 16th. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $31.12 million and $968,305.36 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010080 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00022083 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004791 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002029 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006054 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,787,340 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

