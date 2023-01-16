BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 542.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 6.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1,055.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $753.99. The company had a trading volume of 28,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,422. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $718.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $666.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $113.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $858.74.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $735.93.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

