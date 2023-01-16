BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 202.50 ($2.47).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.71) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 185 ($2.25) to GBX 130 ($1.58) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 220 ($2.68) to GBX 230 ($2.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 190 ($2.31) to GBX 160 ($1.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 285 ($3.47) to GBX 265 ($3.23) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.31 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

