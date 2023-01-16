BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.00.

StockNews.com raised BlueLinx from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

NYSE BXC opened at $79.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.44. BlueLinx has a twelve month low of $57.49 and a twelve month high of $100.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $722.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.79.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.98. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Research analysts forecast that BlueLinx will post 30.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BlueLinx by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in BlueLinx by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

